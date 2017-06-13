City Council discusses water treatment options

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The main topic of conversation at City Hall Tuesday was the future of Corpus Christi's wastewater system.

Last month, City Council opted to support a plan that would make repairs to existing water treatment plants instead of a pricier option that City staff was recommending, which would close three older plants and replace them with a new state-of-the-art facility. Council members were reconsidering their position during Tuesday's meeting.

After a lengthy debate, council members voted 6-to-2 to still support making repairs to existing plants, but not to rule out building a new facility at some point in the future.

