City Council disqualifies Mark Scott from running for mayor

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - After almost six months of debate, City Council decided Tuesday that Mark Scott is disqualified from running for mayor in the upcoming May 6 special election.

Council heard from a lawyer who specializes in city charter law in Texas. Mayor Pro-tem Carolyn Vaugn brought in the lawyer at her own expense to render an opinion.

The lawyer said that Scott violated the intent of term limits even though he did not serve his full term. Following that presentation and discussion, Vaugn made a motion.

Unless the decision is challenged, Scott will have to wait three two-year terms, or six years, before he can run for City office again.

The discussion was not a part of City Council's original agenda for their Tuesday meeting, so Scott was not there. He joined 3News at 5 p.m. to talk about this turn of events. Watch the full interview below:





