City Council formally accepts resignation of Mayor Dan McQueen

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Corpus Christi City Council returned from executive session during Tuesday's meeting and announced that they have formally accepted the resignation of Mayor Dan McQueen.

McQueen resigned from his post last week, after just over a month in office. His resignation came in the wake of controversy involving his engineering credentials, his pick for chief of staff, and particular posts he had made on Facebook.

Shari Douglas, McQueen's pick for chief of staff, had the same address as him, sprouting concerns about potential nepotism. Douglas officially resigned Monday.

Kiii News Reporter Bill Churchwell went Live from City Hall with the latest details.

During Tuesday's meeting, it was also decided that the mayor pro-tem will continue serving as interim mayor until a special election is called for a new mayor. Right now, the mayor pro-tem is Carolyn Vaughn. The pro-tem position is on a rotation basis, which means Lucy Rubio will also serve as mayor pro-tem before that special election happens.

Council did not call the special election during Tuesday's meeting, but according to a state requirement, it mandates holding the election sooner rather than later. The next available time is May 6.

A handful of people have already said they want to run, but they will have to wait until Council calls the special election.

It was also decided at Tuesday's meeting that upcoming council meetings will go back to starting at 11:30 a.m.

(© 2017 KIII)