City Council hears plans to reduce homeless population

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - City Council got an update Tuesday on possible ways to deal with the homeless population in Corpus Christi.

According to the advisory council, a recent spot survey showed more than 600 homeless in the city on one day, and there are several programs being proposed.

"We actually have a number of programs," said Amy Granberry of the Homeless Advisory Committee. "One of our issues is that we don't necessarily have enough capacity for the number of people that we have."

Granberry pointed out that the homeless population in the U.S. is over half a million. In Texas, that number is under 24,000, with more than 600 of those located in Corpus Christi. She said the latest statistics show that Corpus Christi has a higher number of homeless per 100,000 residents than most cities nationwide.

There are four programs for the Council to consider -- coordinated entry to connect the homeless to available services; reuniting the homeless with family around the country; temporary and long-term housing; and even putting the homeless to work beautifying the city.

Granberry explained that any homeless who wanted to work would be picked up by the city each day, do clean up and maintenance work under City supervision, get fed and then paid at the end of each day. She said the City would have to make an investment for any or all of the programs designed to help the homeless.

