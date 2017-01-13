City Council holds planning workshop
City Council held their first workshop meeting Friday at the American Bank Center with the goal of planning their strategy to address the city's most pressing matters, including street repairs, safe water and economic development.
KIII 10:56 PM. CST January 13, 2017
