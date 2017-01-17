City Council meeting continuing without Mayor

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Mayor Dan McQueen was not at the City Council meeting Tuesday afternoon, a day after he posted a questionable Facebook status concerning his future with the City.

Council member Carolyn Vaughn sat in as mayor pro tem.

The mayor deleted his post and his account altogether, but has since reactivated it. He posted around 4 a.m. Tuesday saying he is Houston on business. So far, he has not responded to requests for comment.

Kiii News Reporter Bill Churchwell went Live from City Hall with more details as City Council moves forward with their agenda.

(© 2017 KIII)