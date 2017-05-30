City Council members talk Uber

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Large Crude Oil Ship Makes It's Way To Coastal Bend
-
Moody Rallies For Two Wins On Saturday To Reach Region Final vs. Ray
-
Beach weather
-
Beeville Punches First Ticket To State In Twenty Years
-
Mom fought for seat belt bill to become law after losing child
-
Fire crews investigate early morning blaze
-
Wild weather recap
-
Car erupts in flames in early morning
-
Uber could be on the way back
-
Imperial Cafe Fire
More Stories
-
Miracle Stories: Julian MaldonadoMay 30, 2017, 7:11 p.m.
-
Texas legislators await word on possible special sessionMay 30, 2017, 7:08 p.m.
-
City Council discusses Texas ride sharing billMay 30, 2017, 7:06 p.m.