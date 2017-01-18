City Council reacts to mayor's resignation

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - City Council shared their thoughts on Corpus Christi Mayor Dan McQueen's decision Wednesday to step down as mayor. The decision came following a sit-down interview with 3News.

Council member Carolyn Vaughn said she was saddened by the negative focus in the city and she said that she appreciated McQueen's decision so the city can move forward.

Rudy Garza, Jr. said he wants to get past this chapter and get back to work on issues facing the City.

Ben Molina said that he thinks the focus now is on moving forward, but he is disappointed in the Mayor's resignation. He had high hopes for McQueen but said it's time to move on.

Dan McQueen was sworn into office Dec. 13, 2016.

