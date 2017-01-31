City Council renews Corpus Christi's curfew ordinance

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Council members were hard at work Tuesday looking at a number of issues, including one that aims to make sure police are able to continue to enforce a curfew for our kids.

The curfew has been around for decades. On Tuesday, Council voted unanimously to make sure it continues.

The primary ordinance has been around since the 1950s, which prohibits minors from being in a public place without supervision between the hours of 11 p.m.-6 a.m. It changed in the 90s to also included a daytime curfew for kids Monday through Friday from 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Corpus Christi Police Chief Mike Markle said the curfew has proven to help reduce crime.

(© 2017 KIII)