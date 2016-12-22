City Council talks about lessons learned during water ban

KIII NEWS - It has been a week now since the city of Corpus Christi told residents not to use the tap water. While that ban has since been lifted, City Officials are still looking into what went wrong.

Though the ban has been lifted officials want to make sure that they are prepared for a disaster like this, should one ever happen again. "From here moving forward, I can say that I am looking into the policies and procedures in the city when a crisis like this happens", Said Council Woman at Large Paulette Guajardo.

Guajardo added that she is spending time with the council over the next few days to go over policies with them to make sure all City departments are familiar with what to do in a future crisis.

As for the rumors that the city knew about the water ban before they released it, Guajardo says she knows nothing about that and that all council members are trying to be as transparent as possible.