Close City Council talks backflow preventers ordinance Protecting our water system was yet again one of the main topics during Tuesday's City Council meeting -- more specifically, backflow preventers and what can be done to make sure they are working properly. KIII 6:52 PM. CST January 31, 2017 More Stories Geologists hear about proposed Exxon plant Jan 31, 2017, 7:15 p.m. Two arrested for drug possession during stop at park Jan 31, 2017, 7:13 p.m. Speeders arrested for fleeing from police Jan 31, 2017, 7:10 p.m.