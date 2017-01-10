City Council talks backflow preventers

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - City leaders spent part of Tuesday's City Council meeting tackling the issue of make sure the City's water supply remains safe. The discussion follows last month's all out water ban for everyone in Corpus Christi due to a backflow issue at a local plant.
Council members discussed enforcing stricter rules and safety checks on backflow preventers for both residential and commercial properties.
