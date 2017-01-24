City Council To Approve McQueen's Resignation

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - City council will be meeting today to address Mayor Dan McQueen's resignation. An interim mayor is expected to be chosen and plans for a special election are underway.



State law requires that as soon as a vacancy opens up, a special election be held as soon as possible. City council will have two windows to call for that election the first being before February 25th, or the second before March 21st.



City Secretary, Rebecca Huerta says a special election is being planned for May 6th.

