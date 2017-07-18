City council to vote on Sacky Park changes

System.Object

CORPUS CHRISTI, TEXAS (KIII NEWS) - Elected leaders will be voting on the approval of new playground equipment for Sacky Park. A company out of San Antonio will be providing the new equipment for over $50,000.

The park is funded by the community development block grant. Sacky park is one of the over 190 parks owned by the city.

Corpus Christi ranks 7th in the nation for the highest ratio of parks per resident.

