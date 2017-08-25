City, County officials give noon briefing on Hurricane Harvey

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - City of Corpus Christi and Nueces County officials held a briefing at 3 p.m. Friday from City Hall on the latest developments on Hurricane Harvey.

Mayor Joe McComb, along with Nueces County Judge Lloyd Neal, City Manager Margie Rose, Corpus Christi Police Chief Mike Markle and Corpus Christi Fire Chief Robert Rocha were on hand to answer questions about evacuation efforst, first responders and other operational items.

Judge Neal praised all of the mayors in Nueces County for their quick reaction when organizing evacuation efforts, saying that they had buses in the city and county to evacuate people in less than 10 hours. He also said that the Texas National Guard will be mobilized by Governor Greg Abbott.

Neal also expressed the importance of being patient in a storm event like this, saying that when the power goes out, to plan for it to remain out for 48 hours or longer.

Other questions were raised, including whether or not it was a good decision to issue a voluntary evacuation rather than a mandatory one. Mayor McComb said it was the right decision, and that when all is said and done, "time will prove us right."

As for when the City plans to give another briefing, City Manager Margie Rose said they have canceled their planned 3 p.m. briefing and will alert the community as soon as they know when the next briefing will take place.

Rose also said that their non-emergency call center is active and can be reached at 361-826-CITY (2489). They hope that residents put that line to use to be their eyes and ears and let them know what is happening in the community.

Both Chiefs Markle and Rocha also addressed their plans to protect not only residents but the first responders as well, saying they are reducing their staging efforts as the weather worsens. Rocha said assets from Fire Station 16 on Mustang Island have already begun to move to a safer location, and Fire Station 15 is being evaluated.

© 2017 KIII-TV