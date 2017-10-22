City crews make one last sweep of hurricane debris

CORPUS CHRISTI, TEXAS (KIII NEWS) - City crews will be picking up debris left behind Harvey Harvey in Area 1-A Monday morning. The section includes Padre Island and the area between Purdue Road and Yorktown Boulevard in Flour Bluff.

Residents are expected to have debris set out no later than 7 a.m.

Tree limbs, brush, leaves, and fencing (including fencing with attached concrete) no longer need to be separated. However no loose tires or concrete will be accepted.

Residents can also take their debris to the J.C. Elliot Transfer Station located at Hwy 286 and Ayers Street, free of charge.

For more information on debris pick up visit: http://news.cctexas.com/news

