City crews resume storm debris pickup

CORPUS CHRISTI, TEXAS (KIII NEWS) - Solid Waste Services has announced that the J.C Elliott Transfer Station will resume normal operation hours Thursday.

Residents are encouraged to condense their items into three separate piles as the crews will be making multiple runs throughout Corpus Christi.

Items should be separated by loose brush and vegetation, bagged yard waste and debris (fences and lumber).

Any garbage should be placed in green carts and brought to the J.C. Elliott Transfer Station.

Streets should be kept clear so city crews may have easy access to collect debris. They will first work to collect brush in parts of the city, then return a second time to collect construction material, and they will finish with a citywide sweep.

For more information, contact Solid Waste Services Outreach Coordinator Celina Pulcher at (361) 826-1655Call: (361) 826-1655 or by email at celina@cctexas.com.

