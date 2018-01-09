City designates January as Human Trafficking Awareness Month

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - New Life Refuge Ministries designated January as a Human Trafficking Awareness Month. The non-profit organization exists to eradicate child sex trafficking.

In line with their mission to educate the community about domestic sex trafficking, the group has organized events to give local citizens an opportunity to learn about the ways this crime affects children, citizens, and businesses in South Texas.

