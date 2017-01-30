City employee helps apprehend DWI driver

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - A City employee is being credited with catching a DWI driver Monday afternoon after an accident around 3:30 p.m. on Wooldridge.

According to police, the driver of a green truck struck a school bus. Fortunately, no kids were inside the bus at the time. Police said the driver of the truck attempted to flee the scene, backing into another vehicle on his way out. He then got out on foot and began running away.

A City employee witnessed the incident and tracked the suspect until he apprehended him, holding him down until police arrived on the scene. That suspect was charged with DWI.

