City event aims to protect elderly from scams

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Corpus Christi's Parks & Recreation Department held a special event Wednesday afternoon to make sure the elderly are protected from scammers.

The Northwest Senior Center at West Guth Park hosted the event from the City. Topics discussed included protecting yourself against bad deals, Medicaid fraud, and scams.

Representatives at the event said a lot of cases go unreported, but confirmed instances have declined for the second year in a row.

