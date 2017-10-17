City has collected 332,988 cubic yards of debris since Harvey

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - City council got briefed Tuesday on the cleanup efforts since Hurricane Harvey, specifically the City's debris pickup schedule.

The City's Director of Solid Waste reported that 332,988 cubic yards of debris has been picked up since Aug. 31. By comparison, that's the same amount of trash the City normally picks up in a year-and-a-half.

Starting Monday, the City will begin a final debris pickup push that will go until the end of the year.

Some council members expressed concern that some areas of the City were being neglected in the pickup process.

The Texas Department of Transportation reports that they have collected more than 10 million cubic feet of debris around the state as a result of Hurricane Harvey. That's the equivalent of about 186 football fields.

