City hires interim executive director of water utilities

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The City of Corpus Christi announced Thursday that they have named their interim executive director of utilities and are currently looking to fill the water director position.

Dan Grimsbo was named for the interim position, and the City is looking to fill the position left vacant by previous Water Director Clarence Wittwer, who announced his resignation Wednesday, Oct. 11.

Wittwer said he plans to move closer to his family in Houston after they suffered significant damage from Hurricane Harvey.

Officials said they will conduct a comprehensive search and have no expected date as to when the position will be filled.

