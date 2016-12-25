City Holiday Schedule for Christmas & New Year's

CORPUS CHRISTI (CITY OF CORPUS CHRISTI) - CORPUS CHRISTI, TX – Most City of Corpus Christi offices, including libraries, the Health District, Animal Care Services and Municipal Court will be closed Monday, December 26, 2016 and Monday, January 2, 2017.

Here’s a complete list of City office closings and

schedules:

Garbage Collection: Sunday (12/25/16) & Sunday (1/01/2017). There is no change to Garbage Collection as Christmas falls on Sunday. Garbage will be collected as normal Monday through Friday.

Recycling Collection: Sunday (12/25/16) & Sunday (1/01/2017). There is no change to Garbage Collection as Christmas falls on Sunday. Recycling will be collected as normal Monday through Friday.

Brush & Bulky: Brush & bulky items will NOT be collected on Monday, December 26, 2016 and Monday January 2nd, 2017.

Landfill: No changes for the Citizens Collection Center located at the J.C. Elliott Transfer Station. Closed Sundays and Open on regulars schedules Monday through Saturdays.

Recycling Drop off Sites: HEB- Leopard Street and Violet Road HEB- Alameda Street and Glazebrook Street Fellowship of Oso Creek Church, 7402 Yorktown Blvd.

These locations will be CLOSED on Sunday, December 25th and Sunday, January 1st, 2017. They will be OPEN for operation as usual on Monday, December 26th and Monday, January 2nd 2017, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Animal Care Services: CLOSED Monday, December 26th and Monday, January 2nd. Libraries: All Public Libraries will CLOSE at 6:00 p.m. on Friday, December 23rd and reopen for regular operating hours Tuesday, December 27th. All locations will CLOSE at 6:00 p.m. Friday December 30th and resume regular business hours on Tuesday, January 3rd . The following schedule will be observed at City Parks and Recreation facilities during the holiday season: Golf Courses: Lozano Golf Center and Oso Golf Course will be OPEN Christmas Eve until 1pm. CLOSED Christmas Day OPEN New Year’s Day Tennis Center: H-E-B Tennis Center: CLOSED Christmas Day CLOSED New Year’s Day Al Kruse Tennis Center: CLOSED Christmas Day CLOSED New Year’s Day Pools: Corpus Christi Natatorium: CLOSED December 24, 25, 26, 2016 and January 1, 2017 OPEN January 2, 2017 Latchkey After School Program: CLOSED December 19, 2016–January 2, 2017 Latchkey Vacation Station Winter Break Camp will be offered from 7:30a.m.–6:00 p.m. on December 19-23, 27–30. CLOSED December 26, 2016 and January 2, 2017. Cultural Services: The Galvan House will be CLOSED December 26, 2016 and January 2, 2017. Gymnasiums: Corpus Christi Gym and Ben Garza Gym: CLOSED December 26, 2016 and January 2, 2017. Recreation Centers: All five centers will be CLOSED December 26, 2016 and January 2, 2017. Senior Centers: All eight centers will be CLOSED December 26, 2016 and January 2, 2017. Senior Companion Program: CLOSED December 26, 2016 and January 2, 2017. Retired and Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP): CLOSED December 26, 2016 and January 2, 2017. 78415 Community Youth Development: CLOSED December 26, 2016 and January 2, 2017. Juvenile Assessment Center: CLOSED December 26, 2016 and January 2, 2017.