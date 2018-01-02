City hosting auction at police vehicle impound lot Saturday

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The City of Corpus Christi is auctioning off 109 cars, trucks and motorcycles at the police vehicle impound lot Saturday.

Registration runs from 1-5 p.m. Friday and the general public is encouraged to go and view the vehicles during that time. They can continue viewing the vehicles from 8-10 a.m. Saturday before the auction.

The auction will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday. The police vehicle impound lot is located at 5485 Greenwood Drive.

You can review the auction list online at www.amtauctions.com.

