City hosts annual two-mile swim at Collier Pool

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - While many stayed indoors Monday during the freezing cold temperatures, there was a group of people kicking off their new year with a dip at Collier Pool.

It was the annual New Year's Day Two-Mile Swim hosted by the City's Parks & Recreation Department.

The event cost $20 a swimmer and a number of people signed up throughout the morning, bravely diving into the pool despite the 34-degree weather outside. They said it was a bit warmer inside the pool, especially after swimming 60 laps -- the equivalent of two miles.

"It feels wonderful because I love the cold," Nathaniel Murdock said. "It's great. It's barely like this, so I am feeling in my natural zone. It's great."

Sherry Rizzo said she usually swims at least a mile every day, so the two-mile swim was a bit of a challenge.

This group wasn't the only group of swimmers that decided to dare frigid temperatures Monday. Another group took a dip in North Beach to raise money to find a cure for ALS.

