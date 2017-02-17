City kicks off 2,017 Trees in 2017 initiative

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The Corpus Christi Parks & Recreation Department kicked off Friday the 2,017 Trees in 2017 initiative at Cullen Park.

37 trees were planted by City officials, American Electric Power Texas and the Tree Advisory Committee. The event was the beginning of the Department's ambitious goal of planting the 2,017 trees in the park system to help expand the city's urban tree canopy.

Parks Operations Superintendent Joshua Wentworth said the entire community can come together to help improve our air quality.

"Any tree planted is a good tree, so homeowners are getting involved, planting trees in their yard or even in the parks through our Adopt-a-Park program," Wentworth said.

The trees will provide many benefits to our everyday lives, like cleaning our air and water, improving our health and possibly even savings on energy bills.

