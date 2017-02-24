KIII
City Manager visits Middle School Students

Kiii Staff , KIII 10:44 AM. CST February 24, 2017

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - City Manager Margie Rose stepped out of her office and into a classroom on Friday.

Rose visited with students from Cunningham Middle School.

She shared many things with students but focused on the importance of a college education.

Rose made sure the young minds left knowing the opportunities available for those that pursue a higher education.
 

