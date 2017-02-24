City Manager visits Middle School Students

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - City Manager Margie Rose stepped out of her office and into a classroom on Friday.
Rose visited with students from Cunningham Middle School.
She shared many things with students but focused on the importance of a college education.
Rose made sure the young minds left knowing the opportunities available for those that pursue a higher education.
