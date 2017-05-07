City of Alice elects Jolene Vanover as their new mayor

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Voters in Alice cast their ballot and elect Jolene Vanover as their new mayor.

Vanover is set to fill the mayor's seat, she won 49 % of the vote and beat out current mayor Ike Ornales and opponent Larry Martinez.

She said that she wants to concentrate on helping local business owners get back on their feet and she believes that she can figure out a solution for the multi-use center.

Several City Council seats were also filled Saturday:

Place 1 - Pete Crisp

Place 2 - Elida Garza

Place 3 - Cynthia Carrasco

Place 4 - Yolanda Sosa Morin



