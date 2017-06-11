City of Alice plans to reopen Natatorium, Water Park

ALICE (KIII NEWS) - Developing out of Jim Wells county.
Alice city officials say they will be re-opening the Alice Multi-Use Complex Thursday, June 22nd. The Multi-Use Complex houses the pool and water park.
Officials say it takes $23-million dollars to keep it running.
They say the city had the necessary funds to keep it open until a downturn in the oil industry caused economic problems.
