City of Alice to conduct vulture control tests

ALICE (KIII NEWS) - In Jim Wells county.

The city of Alice and the Alice Water Authority will be conducting vulture control methods later tonight.

Pyrotechnic devices using flash bangs will be used to scare vultures away from an elevated water storage tank. Officials want to warn the public they may see flashes, bangs and smoke but to not be alarmed.

The tests will continue until May 17th.

