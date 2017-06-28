City of Aransas Pass falls victim to zombie prank

ARANSAS PASS (KIII NEWS) - The city of Aransas Pass has fallen victim to a report of fake news.

According to an article published by the made-up "Channel23News.com" the city's water supply is infected with a flesh eating virus.

The article --which has been debunked-- stated the water was contaminated with "Necrotizing Fasciitis" --a virus that turns victims into zombies.

City officials say the water supply is absolutely safe.

© 2017 KIII-TV