City of Corpus Christi 2017 Labor Day holiday closures

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The City of Corpus Christi has released its 2017 Labor Day holiday schedule of closures. Most City offices, including City Hall, libraries and the Municipal Court will be closed for the holiday Monday.

Below is a list of schedule changes and closures to be aware of:

Garbage Collection: Monday, Sept. 4. No change in schedule.

Recycling Collection: Monday, Sept. 4. No change in schedule.

Heavy Brush & Bulky Collection: Storm debris will be collected on Monday, Sept. 4.

Solid Waste Services has suspended the regular brush and bulky schedules until further notice.

Transfer Station: The Citizen Collection Center located at the J.C. Elliott Transfer Station will be closed Sunday, Sept. 3, and open 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 4.

Landfill: The Cefe Valenzuela Landfill will be closed Sunday, Sept. 3, and open 6 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 4.

Animal Care Services: CLOSED

The following schedule will be observed on Labor Day weekend at City Parks and Recreation facilities:

Golf Courses:

Lozano Golf Center - OPEN regular hours

Oso Golf Course - OPEN regular hours

Tennis Centers:

H-E-B Tennis Center - CLOSED Labor Day

Weekend Schedule: OPEN 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, and noon-5 p.m. Sunday.

Al Kruse Tennis Center - OPEN 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Labor Day.

Weekend Schedule: OPEN 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday and noon-5 p.m. Sunday.

Public Pools: (Holiday Weekend Schedule)

Collier Pool - OPEN Labor Day for Lap Swim 5-7:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., 4:30-8 p.m.

Weekend Schedule: OPEN for General Swim on Saturday and Sunday from 12:30-3 p.m.; Lap Swim on Saturday and Sunday from noon-3 p.m.

Oso Bay Wetlands Preserve & Learning Center:

Walking trails and playground open daily, dawn to dusk.

Weekend schedule for Learning Center:

OPEN 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday

CLOSED Sunday

OPEN Labor Day: 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Marina: OPEN

Senior Centers: CLOSED

Recreation Centers: CLOSED

Cultural Services: The Galvan House will be CLOSED

Latchkey: CLOSED

Gymnasiums: CLOSED

Juvenile Assessment Center: CLOSED

© 2017 KIII-TV