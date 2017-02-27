City of Corpus Christi appoints two new Assistant City Managers

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Corpus Christi City Manager Margie Rose announced Monday the appointment of Sylvia Carrillo and Samuel "Keith" Selman as assistant city managers for the City of Corpus Christi.

Carrillo most recently served as the city manager of Aransas Pass. She has 14 years of experience in municipal government and holds a Bachelor of Business Administration and Master of Public Administration from Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi.





Selman recently served as the city manager for the City of Clyde after retiring from the City of Laredo. He has 25 years of municipal government experience and holds a Bachelor of Science from the University of South Alabama and a Master of Art in Urban and Regional Planning from Clemson, South Carolina.

(© 2017 KIII)