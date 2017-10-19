City of Corpus Christi debris pickup schedule through 2017

CORPUS CHRSITI (KIII NEWS) - The City of Corpus Christi released new information Thursday regarding their debris collection schedule for the remainder of 2017.

On Monday, workers will start to pick up debris in areas of Padre Island and parts of Flour Bluff. The City said if you live in those areas, you must have your debris set out by 7 a.m. for pickup.

All hurricane debris items such as tree limbs and brush will be taken. No loose concrete or tires will be collected.

Crews will not be collecting from commercial businesses. Businesses are responsible for disposal of their own debris.

Below you can view a map and schedule to find out when City crews will be picking up debris in your area:

