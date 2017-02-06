City of Corpus Christi hires new water director

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The City of Corpus Christi has appointed Clarence Wittwer as the director of the City's Water Department.

The appointment came after a series of water notices, the most recent happening back in December.

Monday was a very busy first day on the job for the new water director. Wittwer went through briefings and even a tour of the O.N. Stevens Water Treatment Plant.

"Watching the media just like everyone else, I knew that Corpus Christi had a need," Wittwer said. "I believe I could help with that."

Wittwer is eager to get to work, saying he understands the City's most recent water issues and is looking forward to facing those challenges. He has over 25 years of experience in the utilities industry and has managed water and wastewater treatment plants of various sizes in both the private and public sector, most recently serving as the deputy assistant director with the City of Houston.

Wittwer said the biggest challenge is repairing the public's perception of the city's water.

"I believe the City of Corpus Christi has some of the best water," Wittwer said. "They have some of the best staff. This facility is one of the best I've ever seen, and the plans for the future and its upgrades are amazing -- a shining star among the water treatment plants in this state."

