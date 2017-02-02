City of Corpus Christi holds demonstration of fire hydrant flushing program

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - A demonstration of Corpus Christi's comprehensive water flushing program was held Thursday.

These flushing exercises may lead people to think the City is not practicing their own advice about conserving water, but regular hydrant and dead-end main maintenance-flushing help protect our community’s health and safety.

If you have any water or other city questions, call (361) 826-CITY(2489).

