CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - If you are traveling down SPID, chances are you've noticed the increase in trash and debris on the side of the road.

On Tuesday the City of Corpus Christi's Waste Management Department held a meeting in hopes of solving the litter issue.

Kiii News Reporter Taylor Alanis went Live from Everhart and SPID with the details.

© 2017 KIII-TV