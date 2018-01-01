City of Corpus Christi prepares cold weather action plan

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The City of Corpus Christi came into 2018 preparing for some of the coldest weather they have seen in a long time, with a hard freeze expected Monday night.

Officials are ready with their cold weather action plan and are monitoring the highway conditions. They are mainly worried about overpasses where a light dusting of rain could freeze very quickly in temperatures below zero.

"Precipitation, especially when it's this cold, will make the roads really slick and slippery so you want to really stay off the overpasses and the areas that are elevated, and if it gets any worse, really stay off the streets," City Emergency Coordinator Billy Delgado said.

Delgado said the winter emergency plan is one they have had a lot of practice with. He also said protecting the homeless is a top priority, and they count on non-profit shelters like the Salvation Army and Good Samaritan Shelter, Catholic Charities, the Mother Theresa Shelter and more.

"They do a really good job and they don't let the homeless out there in the weather," Delgado said. "And with the Red Cross, in case we need them, they're on standby ready to go if we need them also."

City officials said it will only take them about 30 minutes to fully staff the Emergency Operations Center if it's needed. For any more question about cold weather preparations, visit www.cctexas.com.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII-TV