City of Corpus Christi upgrades to new user friendly website

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - In an effort to improve communication with citizens and make it easier to use, the City has announced the newest version of the its website.

Calling it a work in progress website that will allow for user feedback, the City is helping lead the trend with other cities like New York and Philadelphia. Over 30 departments are adding documents and information to the website each day and will feature improvements to many categories. Those include an emergency alert box for critical information, an improved calendar of city events, more video options and making it easier to pay bills.'

To check out the new website, just go to www.cctexas.com and follow their link.

