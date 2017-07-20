City of Corpus Christi working to eliminate trash in bay

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Corpus Christi's city council agreed to a study that will document floating trash in the bay that makes it to shore.

The Coastal Bend bays and estuaries program will conduct the study led by a Texas A&M professor.

At Oleander Point Park, which is just down from Cole Park, the beach looked litter free.

However, up close you can start seeing thousands of pieces of trash ranging from cigarette butts, bottle tops and pulverized pieces of hard plastic.

Jeremy Conkle, assistant professor in the Department of Physical and Environmental Sciences at TAMUCC , said, "Here at Oleander Point, you don't see a lot of cans and cups that you see on other beaches or coming out of storm drains, what you see here is what happens after weeks or months or even years of these materials being in the environment."

Conkle said his study will utilize floating trash booms that look and act like oil booms to collect that trash after big rains that wash whatever's in the storm drain system into the bay.

The city is already engaged in improving filtration of storm water that reaches the bay through filter baskets and improved street cleaning.

Dan Grimsbo, the executive director of Water and Utilities, hopes that findings from the study will help improve storm water filtration even more.

"We clean inlets downtown. We have 325 of those inlets downtown alone. We have about 18, I think 18 thousand across the city," Grimsbo said.

Conkle said, "We have to get more people to dispose of that trash properly. You know, don't throw it out your window just throw it away when you get home."

Dino Mileto was visiting Oleander Point, said he hopes people will change their ways.

"Why do people do this? And I don't know man. They should not litter," Mileto said,

This study is funded by a grant from TCEQ and will be done by the end of the year.

There are other studies in the works to take care of what's laying at the bottom of the bay and other areas around Corpus Christi.

