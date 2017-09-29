City of Ingleside looking to house displaced residents

INGLESIDE (KIII NEWS) - The City of Ingleside has put a plan in motion to get a roof over the heads of several residents facing eviction from their homes due to safety.

During a meeting with City officials, Mayor Luis Lamas and his colleagues were able to come up with several ideas to house displaced residents. He said they were able to reach out to hotels taking more FEMA vouchers as well as land owners that would allow trailers on their property.

"We've got a lot of good ideas," Lamas said. "We're going to follow up on them and make some calls, so our hope is as soon as we get that information we're going to put it out to our citizens and try to help."

Lamas and his team started working right after the meeting and hope to come up with final solutions as soon as possible.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Got an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram!

© 2017 KIII-TV