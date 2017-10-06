City of Kingsville pauses downtown revitalization plans

KINGSVILLE (KIII NEWS) - The revitalization of downtown Kingsville has been put on hold, but for a good reason.

Earlier this year the City of Kingsville announced its big plans for the downtown area including street and sidewalk work.

The City had set aside about $1 million to start the work, but now officials are holding onto that money a bit longer to try and get a matching grant from the federal government, which would mean a total of $2.1 million to be used to extend the project.

Officials said they will know by the end of the year whether the City received the grant.

