City of Port Aransas already preparing for Spring Break

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Spring Break is little over two months away. Schools like Baylor University will take their break during the week of March 5-9, and then more schools will join in after.

In Port Aransas, the beaches are said to be in perfect condition, and those in charge are expecting up to 100,000 people a day on the busiest weekends in March.

Hurricane Harvey hit the city hard and many motels and condos are still not open, but Police Chief Scott Burroughs said more are opening every week. The city will be ready to handle the crowds, and Burroughs said he is already getting plans made and help lined up.

"We're a small department, and we always reach out to the surrounding departments and agencies and the State for assistance during Spring Break, and we've already done that," Burroughs said. "We've already started our operational plans and we're going to run it like every other Spring Break before this one."

Most colleges around the state will be out on Spring Break during the week of March 12.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII-TV