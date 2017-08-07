City of Robstown begins demolition of more than 30 dilapidated homes

ROBSTOWN (KIII NEWS) - The City of Robstown began the process Monday of tearing down more than 30 dilapidated homes as a way to beautify the city.

They're calling it Operation Crackdown and it is a joint effort between the City, the Texas National Guard Joint Counterdrug Task Force, and US Ecology. The first of the homes began coming down during a special ceremony at around 10 a.m. Monday.

