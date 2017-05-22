ROBSTOWN (KIII NEWS) - Developing out of Robstown.

City officials are partnering with the Cotton Community Partnership to host the first ever "State of the city address."

Elected leaders say the meeting is an effort to stay transparent with residents and community members. Future projects and initiatives will be on the meetings agenda.

That meeting starts Tuesday morning at 11:30 until 1 p.m. at the Richard M. Borchard Fairgrounds.

