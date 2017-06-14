City of San Diego takes 'No Action' on open investigation of police chief

SAN DIEGO (KIII NEWS) - The city of San Diego has chosen to "take no action" on the open investigation of Police Chief Richard Nava.

Nava is being investigated by Nueces County District Attorney Mark Gonzalez for allegedly writing sexually explicit letters to his step-daughter.

The case was first opened back in 2009 after Adalin Vasquez was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

In an investigation launched by CPS, Nava admitted to writing the letters after he said he "caught his daughter getting into his things."

According to the Alice Echo-News Journal, in a council meeting yesterday, City Attorney Rumaldo Solis said Nava will remain chief and has not been placed on administrative leave.

