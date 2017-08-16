City offering Fall 2017 High School Baseball League

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The City's Parks & Recreation Department is offering its Fall 2017 High School Baseball League for boys 18 and under from Sept. 5-Oct. 5, and online registration is now available.

It's a concept league with a limit of 18 players per team. Boys 18 and under varsity division and 16 and under varsity division are eligible to play.

If you are interested, visit www.ccparkandrec.com by Aug. 27. It costs $525 per team. Late registration will be held Aug. 28-31 for $575 per team.

For more information, call 361-826-3478.

© 2017 KIII-TV