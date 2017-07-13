City offering free youth camp with Spark program

COPRUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The City of Corpus Christi is encouraging parents to get their kids out of the house and head over to the Oso Rec Center to take part in the Spark Program.

The Spark Program is a completely free youth camp for kids ages 6-16. During camp kids can create art, play games, get outside and go on field trips.

Breakfast and lunch are also provided for free.

To sign your children up, click here.

