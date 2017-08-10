City officals remind public of dialing 8-1-1 prior to any excavation

System.Object

CORPUS CHRISTI, TEXAS (KIII NEWS) - The city of Corpus Christi is reminding residents and commercial builders of dialing 8-1-1 prior to any excavation projects.

Multiple lines can run up to 18 inches underground and can easily cause power outages, water breaks, or disconnection of service if they are damaged.

Dialing the number is required by law and neglecting to do so can mean penalties and fines ranging up to $1500.

The number is free to call and must be dialed 48 hours before beginning any project.

Line locators will be dispatched to the area and mark the lines with spray paint color coded to match gas lines, power lines, fiber optic lines, or water lines.

For more information visit cctexas.com/gasdepartment

© 2017 KIII-TV