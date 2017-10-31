CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Corpus Christi city officials are asking for your input about the Staples Street improvement project.

Reconstruction from Alameda Street to Morgan Avenue is part of the 2014 bond. Crews will be working to build concrete bus pads and pavement markings as part of the reconstruction.

Officials are hosting a public meeting to give residents a chance to ask questions about upcoming construction and road closures.

You can voice your opinions Wednesday night at city hall starting at 5:30.

